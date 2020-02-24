Home Sport Football

We will be called failures without Champions League, says Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

City managed to win every trophy available in England last season and have won the last two Premier League titles. But a Champions League win has eluded the club.

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Ahead of the Champions League round-of-16 match against Real Madrid, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes that everyone will label the side a failure if they don't win the tournament.

"If we don't win the Champions League, everybody is going to say we are failures like the last five years. It's something we've not won yet. We always want to win everything but sometimes another team is better or performing well - like Liverpool are doing this season," Goal.com quoted De Bruyne as saying.

"It's just that way and you just have to admit it. But we will just go there to win that game. You can't look too much forwards and see what's going to happen," he added.

Sergio Aguero failed to convert his penalty during the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday. De Bruyne said that he will step up to take the penalty if the team asks him to.

"It's maybe a rough patch for the moment but I think there have been periods where we scored a lot of penalties. It happens. We want to put them in, but it's a period where we're missing a few," De Bruyne said.

"It can happen to everybody, so it's stupid to blame them. Obviously, if you miss you feel a little bad," he added.

Manchester City will take on Real Madrid on Wednesday, February 26. 

