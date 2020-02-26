Real Madrid are kings of Champions League, says Pep Guardiola ahead of clash

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola termed Real Madrid the kings of the Champions League as the teams prepare to face each other in the competition.

"I know this is a big opportunity in the last 16. We are playing the king of this competition, so we know the challenge in front of us. Consecutive (league) titles shows how good this team is," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

Despite admitting it is a 'huge challenge', Guardiola said they want to win.

"They (Real) are the best and it's a huge challenge for us to meet them. We are convinced that we want to play against them, win and be the level of this competition," he said.

Manchester City hold the second spot in the Premier League with 57 points from 27 games. Real Madrid too are in second place in La Liga with 53 points from 25 games.

The first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on February 27.