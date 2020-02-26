WATCH | Woman footballer bashes dislocated kneecap back, finishes match

By Online Desk

Next time somebody tells you women can't play football, slap them and then show this video.

Jane O'Toole captains Scottish team St Mirren WFC. Her side was 6-0 against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a league match when she collided with a rival player during a successful clearance. But the collision made her land at a very bad angle - dislocating her right kneecap.

With not more than 40 minutes left on the clock, Jane could have easily subbed-off as dislocations are no minor injuries. However, she showed what true leaders are made up of and bashed the kneecap back to continue on the field.

How does a Scottish footballer deal with a dislocated kneecap?



St Mirren WFC captain Jane O'Toole bashes her kneecap back into place before playing on for the remainder of the game.



Courtesy of @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/GMUsv0ffG5 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 21, 2020

Videos of Jane's awful accident have already gone viral on social media, where she is seen writhing in pain soon after hitting the ground. Her kneecap is seen bulging to one end before she immediately starts bashing on it hard until it is back inside. It was a rare instance as it is very hard for players to carry on after a dislocation that leaves them in severe pain. Male footballers, even in the top European leagues, are often seen limping off or stretchered for injuries of lesser magnitude.

Jane's teammates are seen asking for stretchers realising how much pain their skipper was in. However, Jane was back on feet in some time and finished the game which ended 7-0.

Jane O'Toole is receiving applause from all around the world for her commitment to the sport and team. Her bravery under a difficult circumstance comes at a time when female athletes are fighting for equal pay and equal recognition to their male counterparts in all sports including football.

"I would’ve fainted and hopefully woken up in a hospital. Sadly, there still exists a population of humans who dismiss women’s football as being lesser than the men’s game. For all those numskulls in that camp, let us present Jane O’Toole," wrote sports journalist Travis Yoesting.

Injuries are an occupational hazard for professional footballers, with sliding tackles and goal-line clearances on the field always keeping them in the shadow of intolerable pain. In November 2019, Everton's Andre Gomes suffered a leg injury following a challenge from Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min. The "horror condition" of Gomes' leg left Son and players on both sides breaking down inconsolably. Clippings and images of the incident were removed from several websites.

Similarly, Son's teammate at the London club and World Cup-winning French captain Hugo Lloris was administered oxygen and stretchered off after landing awkwardly on his left arm during the opening minutes of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion in October 2019.

"The quality of a leader is reflected in the standards they set for themselves."

Victor or not, you have our respect, Jane O'Toole.