Home Sport Football

WATCH | Woman footballer bashes dislocated kneecap back, finishes match

Next time somebody tells you women can't play football, slap them and then show this video.

Published: 26th February 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Next time somebody tells you women can't play football, slap them and then show this video.

Jane O'Toole captains Scottish team St Mirren WFC. Her side was 6-0 against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a league match when she collided with a rival player during a successful clearance. But the collision made her land at a very bad angle - dislocating her right kneecap.

With not more than 40 minutes left on the clock, Jane could have easily subbed-off as dislocations are no minor injuries. However, she showed what true leaders are made up of and bashed the kneecap back to continue on the field.

Videos of Jane's awful accident have already gone viral on social media, where she is seen writhing in pain soon after hitting the ground. Her kneecap is seen bulging to one end before she immediately starts bashing on it hard until it is back inside. It was a rare instance as it is very hard for players to carry on after a dislocation that leaves them in severe pain. Male footballers, even in the top European leagues, are often seen limping off or stretchered for injuries of lesser magnitude.

Jane's teammates are seen asking for stretchers realising how much pain their skipper was in. However, Jane was back on feet in some time and finished the game which ended 7-0.

Jane O'Toole is receiving applause from all around the world for her commitment to the sport and team. Her bravery under a difficult circumstance comes at a time when female athletes are fighting for equal pay and equal recognition to their male counterparts in all sports including football. 

"I would’ve fainted and hopefully woken up in a hospital. Sadly, there still exists a population of humans who dismiss women’s football as being lesser than the men’s game. For all those numskulls in that camp, let us present Jane O’Toole," wrote sports journalist Travis Yoesting.

Injuries are an occupational hazard for professional footballers, with sliding tackles and goal-line clearances on the field always keeping them in the shadow of intolerable pain. In November 2019, Everton's Andre Gomes suffered a leg injury following a challenge from Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min. The "horror condition" of Gomes' leg left Son and players on both sides breaking down inconsolably. Clippings and images of the incident were removed from several websites.

Similarly, Son's teammate at the London club and World Cup-winning French captain Hugo Lloris was administered oxygen and stretchered off after landing awkwardly on his left arm during the opening minutes of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion in October 2019.

 "The quality of a leader is reflected in the standards they set for themselves." 

Victor or not, you have our respect, Jane O'Toole.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Football injury Womens football Jane OToole St Mirren WFC viral video women football
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp