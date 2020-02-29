1000 games good achievement but I hope to play hundreds of more games: Cristiano Ronaldo

By ANI

TURIN: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently marked his 1000th senior career appearance, said it is a good achievement but he is hoping to play hundreds of more games.

"It's a good achievement. 1000 games mean dedication, hard work and talent pays off. It's not easy to play in 1000 games at 35 years old. So, I'm happy, it will be nice," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"But I hope to play hundreds of more games so it's a good number but as I said before, the most important thing is to win the game and to be at the top of the league," he added.

The star striker touched the milestone on February 22 when he stepped out on the field to play against SPAL in Serie A. Juventus secured a 2-1 win in the match.

The Portugal international, Ronaldo, said records come in a natural way and his top priority is to play well and win games for the club.

"The records come. I have many records. It comes in a natural way. To be honest, I am not worried about that. I have records better than this one but if I do it, I will be happy. But this is not my priority. My priority is to play well, to win games, to be together with my teammates and together we have a big chance to win the game," he said.

Juventus will now take on Inter Milan on March 2.