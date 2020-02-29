CFC out to extend good run

CHENNAI: After scripting a stunning revival, Chennaiyin FC face FC Goa in the first leg of the first Indian Super League semifinal at JN Stadium on Saturday. The Goan team topped the league stage and had 10 points more than Chennaiyin. But both teams will know this is a new day and a new game. Under Owen Coyle, who replaced John Gregory as coach after a disappointing first few games, Chennaiyin is a confident lot. Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis played a major role in the team’s comeback from the bottom of the table. Having registered 13 goals to his name so far, he will be the man to watch out for. Andre Schembri, Anirudh Thapa, Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivellaro are the others FC Goa would look to contain. Goa, who have won their last five matches, will look forward to Ferran Corominas. With 14 goals, he is the second highest-scorer this season. With Hugo Boumous, he forms a formidable combine. That they got the better of Chennaiyin twice in the league phase will give the visitors additional confidence.
