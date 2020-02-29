Home Sport Football

Manchester United to make 60 million-bid for Italian winger Federico Chiesa: Report

Manager Solskjaer wants the Fiorentina star to play in the wide-right position at Old Trafford, the report said.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa. (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

It looks like  Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got no chill. After having signed Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, the Norwegian is after yet another prodigy - Federico Chiesa.

ALSO READ: Manchester United should sign 'goal machine' Edinson Cavani: Robin Van Persie

According to a Daily Mail report, Solskjaer's most trusted scout Simon Wells is already in Italy to have a closer look at the 22-year-old Fiorentina winger. The Red Devils are likely to make a £60 million move for Federico -- son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa.

Considered among Italy's finest young guns, Chiesa has already won 17 caps for the Azzurri and is expected to play the Euro 2020.  He has scored 21 goals for Fiorentina so far from 121 appearances and recently had scored four times in five games.

A creative offensive player, Chiesa is comfortable anywhere in the attacking third. However, Solskjaer wants him to play in the wide-right position at Old Trafford, the report said.

ALSO READ: Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list

While Fiorentina is working on plans to make Enrico stay in the club at least for a couple of years more when his contract ends in 2022, their Serie A rivals Juventus has also shown interest in him. 

But the presence of somebody like Wells, who directly reports to Solskjaer, gives United a slight edge over the others in getting the player's signature.
 

