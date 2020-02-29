Home Sport Football

Premier League push to help raise standard of ISL

The latest partnership between Indian Super League and the Premier League will see a key addition being introduced into the footballing landscape of the country.

Published: 29th February 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Football Sports Development Limited, with Premier League CEO Richard Masters in Mumbai on Friday.

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Football Sports Development Limited, with Premier League CEO Richard Masters in Mumbai on Friday.

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The latest partnership between Indian Super League and the Premier League will see a key addition being introduced into the footballing landscape of the country. And this will not just focus on youth development. There are plans to introduce a set-up similar to England’s Elite Player Performance Plan, one that will be aimed at improving the standard of homegrown professional players. On Friday, ISL and PL renewed their mutual cooperation agreement.

“In essence, it’s a cooperation agreement,” said PL CEO Richard Masters.

“We are concentrating on youth development, and coach and referee development. That means that we will swap notes and help people who are working here. We will mingle our clubs, bring ISL sides to UK and share our knowledge of the game. It wont be a one-way street. There are also things we can learn. Hopefully, that will help grow interest in football in india.” 

It is also understood that referees in India will be assisted by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in England to better their standards. However, these plans are in the initial stage of discussion and have not yet been finalised.

“We have been working together for six years,” added Masters. “Premier League is an established league that is helping ISL. For the next three years, we are going to be concentrating on youth development, and coaching and refereeing. We will do all we can to assist ISL.”

As a first step, the U-14 coaches of Manchester United, Chelsea and Southampton — all of whom were in the city for Next Generation Mumbai Cup — have been working alongside PGMOL staff to improve the standard of coaches and referees in Mumbai. Masters also hinted at the possibility of ISL clubs having a pre-season in England.

“Yes. Some sides have already visited England and our clubs. We are going to continue that so that they can come and experience a bit of Premier League. The priority for India is to have a strong domestic league, and that’s why we want to help.” 

There is more good news for Premier League fans in India, as discussions to conduct Premier League Asia Trophy U-23 in the nation have already commenced. This daily has learnt that there is a big possibility of India hosting the tournament in the next two years. “I have requested Richard if Premier League Asia Trophy U-23 can be held in India,” Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Football Sports Development Limited said. “That will be a big boost for Indian football.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Super League Premier League
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp