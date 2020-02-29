Premier League push to help raise standard of ISL

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The latest partnership between Indian Super League and the Premier League will see a key addition being introduced into the footballing landscape of the country. And this will not just focus on youth development. There are plans to introduce a set-up similar to England’s Elite Player Performance Plan, one that will be aimed at improving the standard of homegrown professional players. On Friday, ISL and PL renewed their mutual cooperation agreement.

“In essence, it’s a cooperation agreement,” said PL CEO Richard Masters.

“We are concentrating on youth development, and coach and referee development. That means that we will swap notes and help people who are working here. We will mingle our clubs, bring ISL sides to UK and share our knowledge of the game. It wont be a one-way street. There are also things we can learn. Hopefully, that will help grow interest in football in india.”

It is also understood that referees in India will be assisted by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in England to better their standards. However, these plans are in the initial stage of discussion and have not yet been finalised.

“We have been working together for six years,” added Masters. “Premier League is an established league that is helping ISL. For the next three years, we are going to be concentrating on youth development, and coaching and refereeing. We will do all we can to assist ISL.”

As a first step, the U-14 coaches of Manchester United, Chelsea and Southampton — all of whom were in the city for Next Generation Mumbai Cup — have been working alongside PGMOL staff to improve the standard of coaches and referees in Mumbai. Masters also hinted at the possibility of ISL clubs having a pre-season in England.

“Yes. Some sides have already visited England and our clubs. We are going to continue that so that they can come and experience a bit of Premier League. The priority for India is to have a strong domestic league, and that’s why we want to help.”

There is more good news for Premier League fans in India, as discussions to conduct Premier League Asia Trophy U-23 in the nation have already commenced. This daily has learnt that there is a big possibility of India hosting the tournament in the next two years. “I have requested Richard if Premier League Asia Trophy U-23 can be held in India,” Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Football Sports Development Limited said. “That will be a big boost for Indian football.”