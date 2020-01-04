Jurgen Klopp created fantastic team, says Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

By ANI

LEEDS: Ahead of Everton's clash against Liverpool, manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed Liverpool's boss Jurgen Klopp and said "he has created a fantastic team and fantastic players".

"Jurgen is doing fantastic work in Liverpool. Well done. He has created a fantastic team and fantastic players. They are, in this moment, in really good shape, really good condition. But we must not think a lot about the opponent," Goal.com quoted Ancelotti as saying.

The Everton boss claims he was a candidate to take the top job at Anfield back in 2015, but he has no hard feelings over losing out on the role.

"I had a chat, after Real Madrid, with the Liverpool owners. They were looking for a new manager but I think they made the right choice with Jurgen," Ancelotti said.

Everton hasn't beaten Liverpool at Anfield since 1999, but Ancelotti is eager for his side to buck that trend this weekend.

"I know how Evertonians would like this and we have the same dream, to beat Liverpool at Anfield. It is a dream for us and an opportunity so we will try," Ancelotti said.

"Usually there is a big rivalry when you have two teams in the same city, it was the same in Milan and Rome when I was there and I know how the supporters are excited to beat their rival," he added.

Everton will take on Liverpool at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 5.