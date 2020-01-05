As transfer window set to open, this is what top English clubs should be doing

By Express News Service

Liverpool

Current position: 1st

What they need to do: Outside of performing puja at Anfield to ensure their principal players remain healthy, nothing. With the addition of Takumi Minamino, they have added more ammo to an already loaded gun. They are absolutely stacked on all areas of the pitch and with a quality bench at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal, this really could be their year.

Leicester

Current position: 2nd

What they need to do: They will have to concentrate on keeping their on-demand players for at least another six more months. The likes of Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu and James Maddison have already attracted attention but the Foxes need them to keep this run going. Maybe a back-up No 10 to take the load off Maddison would do them some good.

Manchester City

Current position: 3rd



Manchester City players | AP

What they need to do: Pep Guardiola has said he wouldn’t dip into the market but things can change. Aymeric Laporte’s long-term injury coupled with issues down both full-back areas have left them flaky when teams decide to run at them. A couple of defenders could do them a world of good as they try to play catch up in the second half.

Chelsea

Current position: 4th

What they need to do: Tammy Abraham has done ably but it’s time to chase that ‘A’ list forward. RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner has been mentioned and he would fit the profile. They also need a creative midfielder as well as a left-back as Italian Emerson looks like he isn’t capable of playing at this level. Can they convince Jadon Sancho, a previous target, to move in the winter?

Man United

Current position: 5th

What they need to do: First-up, appoint a director of football who will sort out the Paul Pogba issue. They need a whole raft of players if they want to be competitive at the top again. A forward, a creative attacker, at least one midfielder as well as a left-back. They may not get everything done in January but one of them will be a start.

Tottenham

Current position: 6th

What they need to do: Like in previous seasons, they need an alternate striker to lessen the load on Harry Kane. They also need a top-level creator if Cristian Eriksen goes as well as a midfielder at the base of the diamond because Eric Dier is not putting out fires soon enough. A left-back should also be on the shopping menu apart from bringing Tanguy Ndombele up to speed.

Arsenal

Current position: 10th



Arsenal players | AP

What they need to do: Buy an entirely new back four if possible. Mikel Arteta, it’s been reported, is looking at options across Europe to fix a long-standing problem and that should be welcomed. A pacy midfielder who will help during the transition would also be a welcome addition but fixing that defence should take priority over the next three-and-a-bit weeks.

Already Done:

Takumi Minamino to Liverpool

Liverpool pulled off an absolute steal when they activated Takumi Minamino’s £7.25m release clause at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. Minamino has been a revelation for Salzburg this season scoring nine goals in just 22 appearances. The Japanese international is just 24 and could be a mainstay at Anfield for years to come if he continues to develop at the same rate.

Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund

A host of European giants were reportedly interested in the Norwegian striker including Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. At one point Manchester United appeared close to signing the 19-year-old, a former ward of their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, it was Borussia Dortmund who won the race for the Red Bull Salzburg player’s signature.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, posing with Erling Braut Haaland | AFP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to AC Milan

One of the biggest stars of the last decade, Zlatan Ibrahimovic maybe 38 but he is very much a player in demand. After a stint at Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic decided to venture back to Europe again. A bunch of top clubs were linked with him but it was struggling AC Milan, a former club, who ended up signing him.

Likely on the move

Christian Eriksen

The Tottenham midfielder is unhappy with even the arrival of Jose Mourinho failing to pacify him. His contract runs out at the end of the season and Spurs have the option of either selling him for a fee in January or lose for free in June. The likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan are monitoring the situation but Real Madrid appears to be the Dane’s preferred destination.

Paul Pogba



Paul Pogba | AP

The Manchester United midfielder has hardly played this season with repeated injury setbacks. His agent Mino Raiola has repeatedly stressed the Frenchman’s desire to move away and many United fans suspect that his constantly delayed return date has to do with him unwilling to play. Real Madrid and PSG appear to be the only two clubs who can pay United’s huge asking price.

Olivier Giroud

The Frenchman is 33 now and way past his prime. It’s clear that Frank Lampard prefers the likes of Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi ahead of Giroud. He came to Chelsea after it became evident that he wouldn’t get regular football at Arsenal and now he has to leave to ensure that. A spot in the French squad for the upcoming Euros is at stake.