Kerala Blasters pile more misery on Hyderabad FC

Blasters clearly missed a creative midfielder and coach Eelco Schattorie still didn’t trust Sahal Abdul Samad to do that duty.

Kerala’s Raphael Messi Bouli (R) rejoices after scoring versus Hyderabad | sportzpics

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The scoreline was a flattering one for Kerala Blasters and they will need to do a whole lot more to win back the fans and convince the critics. A 5-1 win might paint the picture of a team flying high in the league, but in reality, they just pummelled and bullied the bottom-placed team.

They did take their chances and ended their long winless streak this season against Hyderabad FC. But the next match against league leaders ATK will give a clearer picture of where the team stands right now. While goals came towards the end, the game began with both teams engaged in sterile possession with no end product.

Blasters clearly missed a creative midfielder and coach Eelco Schattorie still didn’t trust Sahal Abdul Samad to do that duty.  Blasters looked out of ideas while Hyderabad were slowly growing into the game in the early exchanges.

Hyderabad had not kept a clean sheet in ten outings this season coming into the game but they had plenty of quality going forward in the form of the Brazilian duo of Marcelinho and Deyvison da Silva.
The two combined to open up Blasters. The home side were slow and indecisive with their passes. The wingers were anonymous and didn’t contribute offensively or defensively. The fullbacks were exposed and the visitors exploited it to take the lead. Jeakson Singh was dispossessed in midfield and the ball was quickly moved onto Marcelinho down the left flank.

The Hyderabad skipper cut it back for Deyvison to tap it in, in the 14th minute.However, the game turned on its head thanks to the ever-obliging and porous defending of Hyderabad. At first, playing a high line cost them dearly. Of all the players, defender Gianni Zuiverloon played a through ball for Bartholomew Ogbeche who rounded up Laxmikanth Kattimani and levelled terms.

Shoddy defending from set-pieces cost Hyderabad again.  Vlatko Drobarov slammed the ball into the roof of the net from a Seityasen Singh cross.

The wingers were finally making some difference and after Seityasen, Halicharan Narzary set up the third goal by slipping the ball to Messi Bouli who poked the ball home to give Blasters a 3-1 lead at half-time.
Hyderabad were shambolic in defence.  They conceded a fourth when Seityasen was allowed a free run from the halfway line. The winger took a shot from the edge of the box and what looked like a routine clearance was instead punched into his own net by Kattimani. Hyderabad were struggling to defend and a Blasters side who hadn’t won in nine matches and struggled for goals were given a free run. Ogbeche scored a fifth to pile on Hyderabad’s misery.

