ISL: Chennaiyin’s away blues continue, lose to Odisha FC

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC notched up back-to-back wins by defeating Chennaiyin FC 2-0 here at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

With the win, Odisha are fifth on the table with 15 points — one behind fourth-placed Mumbai City FC.

It was a scrappy start from both sides. However, it became interesting after 20 minute. Marcos Tebar rose above to head in a corner only to be ruled out by the referee for obstructing Chennaiyin keeper Vishal Kaith. The visitors got the first chance when Nerijus Valskis was awarded a penalty. But the Lithuanian failed to convert from the spot.

Odisha had made one change from the team that defeated Jamshedpur FC. Jerry Mawihmingthanga came on for Daniel Lalhimpuia. And it proved to be vital as Jerry put the hosts in front in the 37th minute. Aridane Santana’s cross from the right missed everyone and it was an easy tap in for Jerry. Four minutes later, Vinit Rai scored a thunderbolt after receiving the ball from Marcos Tebar to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Owen Coyle’s men looked energised in the second half but could not find the back of the net. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro threatened the Odisha defence from time to time. However, the duo could not find the final touch.

Chennaiyin are ninth with nine points from 10 games. They haven’t won a game away from home this season.