Goalless draw for AC Milan as Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes Serie A comeback

Around 60,000 fans flocked to San Siro for the return of Ibrahimovic after nearly eight years.

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibahimovic controls the ball during the Serie A match against Sampdoria. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's comeback appearance added much-needed urgency but little else for AC Milan as they were held by Sampdoria to 0-0 in Serie A on Monday.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic, who helped Milan to its last Serie A title in 2011, has rejoined the club until the end of the season with an option for another year.

“Ibrahimovic’s impact was absolutely positive,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “He immediately gave support.

“The team is still not used to this presence. At the end we could have looked for him more, his physical prowess gives us an extra solution.”

Around 60,000 fans flocked to San Siro for the return of Ibrahimovic after nearly eight years, and there was a banner dedicated to him which read: “A new challenge to live together: welcome back Ibra.”

Milan failed to score for the third successive match.

Ibrahimovic was sent on in the 55th minute for Krzysztof Piatek after Sampdoria started the second half very much on top.

The introduction of the Swede appeared to give Milan impetus, and Ibrahimovic had a couple of chances early on but neither of his headers troubled Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Ibrahimovic also set up a great chance for Suso in the 77th but the Spaniard fired wide of the left post prompting resounding jeers from the Milan fans.

