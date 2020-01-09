Manchester United defender Harry Maguire out with muscle tear: Reports

By Online Desk

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has suffered a muscle tear and will be unavailable for the league match at home match against Norwich City on Saturday and the second-leg FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

English international Maguire was absent from Tuesday's United squad that was defeated by archrivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup match. The 26-year-old defender had picked up an injury during the first-leg contest against the Wolves last week.



However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hopeful of Maguire's recovery for the derby and had included him in the preliminary squad, reports ESPN. The Norwegian will have to set his backline sans Maguire, who will join the already out Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo in the sidelines.

Harry Maguire had made a £70 million to Manchester United from Leicester City in July 2019, where he had spent two years.

United had recently lost the first leg of the League Cup semifinal against bitter rivals City. Trailing 3-0 at home to their fierce local rivals in a cup semifinal, Manchester United’s players were jeered by their own supporters as they traipsed off at halftime. Pep Guardiola's team went on to win the match 3-1.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 8 wins, 7 draws and 6 defeats to their credit. They are 5 points adrift Chelsea, who are fourth in the table with 36 points.