Diego Simeone elated after beating 'one of the best teams in the world' Barcelona

Koke had put Atletico in lead in the 46th minute but due to Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann's efforts, the Catalans managed to take a lead.

Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone (File | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is elated after securing a win over 'one of the best teams in the world' Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals on Friday.

"I think we must live it with calmness, that we qualified for the final. It is important for the supporters, it is important for the club, it is important for the players," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"It was a very tough game against one of the best teams in the world. They are the best when it comes to possession, and to attack with it," he added.

However, in the final ten minutes, Atletico made a stunning comeback, as Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa registered goals to take the game away from Barcelona and won 3-2.

Simone said that his club had a belief that if they managed to score an equalizer, they could snatch the match off Barcelona's hands.

"We suffered quite a lot during the first half. I think the second half was different, they kept their intensity and had chances until the 75th minute, when something appeared that will always distinguish Atletico Madrid - the heart, the strength and the belief," he said.

"We faced a difficult situation, almost impossible. But, we had the feeling that if we could get an equaliser, we could win the game, and that's what happened," Simeone added.

The final of the Supercopa will be played between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

