Home Sport Football

Amarjit high on restart after injury-enforced break

Amarjit Singh Kiyam cut a surprised figure after he saw his name excluded from the India U-19 squad that travelled to Russia for Granatkin Cup.

Published: 11th January 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Amarjit Singh Kiyam

Amarjit Singh Kiyam

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

Back in June last year, Amarjit Singh Kiyam cut a surprised figure after he saw his name excluded from the India U-19 squad that travelled to Russia for Granatkin Cup. But there was a pleasant surprise in store. Senior India coach Igor Stimac included him in the King’s Cup squad.

That breakthrough was something Amarjit had been waiting for all his life. Yes, he had earned the trust of his U-17 teammates and captained India in their first-ever World Cup appearance but the senior call-up was something special. The midfielder impressed Stimac in the two matches he played in Thailand but that phase was short-lived. Amarjit suffered a double arm fracture during training ahead of the World Cup qualifiers that ruled him out for four months.

On Thursday, he returned to competitive football, making his Indian Super League debut with his new club Jamshedpur FC against Bengaluru FC. With the injury in the past, the boy from Manipur’s Thoubal has started dreaming again. He wants to cement his place in the senior national team.

“It was frustrating as I had never suffered a major injury. And it was something not even related to the foot. I was living my dream as I was consistently performing after the World Cup (U-17) for Indian Arrows and had made my senior debut. The injury was very difficult. But I had help from Subrata Paul and other seniors in the team,” the 19-year-old said.

“My family worked hard to make sure I got the chance. Now the target will be to earn my coach’s trust and start regularly in the remaining matches of the ISL and earn another national team call-up. This time, I have to show that I am worth it and continue to play in that position until I retire.”

A regular starter for Indian Arrows in the I-League last season, Amarjit played all matches and averaged 87 minutes per game, scoring three times. In the Super Cup, he scored twice. The youngster wants to build on that.

On Thursday, Amarjit had his first start after a long gap as he started alongside Spaniards Aitor Monroy and Noe Acosta. He did enough to stake a claim for more starts. In 90 minutes, Amarjit had 36 passes with 78 per cent accuracy.

“Once you take the leap to the senior team, the pressure increases. I had to fight for my position in the Arrows but now, there are experienced foreigners and Indians in the mix. In the national team, there are no age barriers and you have to consistently perform to have a chance,” Amarjit signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarjit Singh Kiyam India U-19 Granatkin Cup
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp