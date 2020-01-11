Amarjit high on restart after injury-enforced break

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Back in June last year, Amarjit Singh Kiyam cut a surprised figure after he saw his name excluded from the India U-19 squad that travelled to Russia for Granatkin Cup. But there was a pleasant surprise in store. Senior India coach Igor Stimac included him in the King’s Cup squad.

That breakthrough was something Amarjit had been waiting for all his life. Yes, he had earned the trust of his U-17 teammates and captained India in their first-ever World Cup appearance but the senior call-up was something special. The midfielder impressed Stimac in the two matches he played in Thailand but that phase was short-lived. Amarjit suffered a double arm fracture during training ahead of the World Cup qualifiers that ruled him out for four months.

On Thursday, he returned to competitive football, making his Indian Super League debut with his new club Jamshedpur FC against Bengaluru FC. With the injury in the past, the boy from Manipur’s Thoubal has started dreaming again. He wants to cement his place in the senior national team.

“It was frustrating as I had never suffered a major injury. And it was something not even related to the foot. I was living my dream as I was consistently performing after the World Cup (U-17) for Indian Arrows and had made my senior debut. The injury was very difficult. But I had help from Subrata Paul and other seniors in the team,” the 19-year-old said.

“My family worked hard to make sure I got the chance. Now the target will be to earn my coach’s trust and start regularly in the remaining matches of the ISL and earn another national team call-up. This time, I have to show that I am worth it and continue to play in that position until I retire.”

A regular starter for Indian Arrows in the I-League last season, Amarjit played all matches and averaged 87 minutes per game, scoring three times. In the Super Cup, he scored twice. The youngster wants to build on that.

On Thursday, Amarjit had his first start after a long gap as he started alongside Spaniards Aitor Monroy and Noe Acosta. He did enough to stake a claim for more starts. In 90 minutes, Amarjit had 36 passes with 78 per cent accuracy.

“Once you take the leap to the senior team, the pressure increases. I had to fight for my position in the Arrows but now, there are experienced foreigners and Indians in the mix. In the national team, there are no age barriers and you have to consistently perform to have a chance,” Amarjit signed off.