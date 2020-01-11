Home Sport Football

ISL: Hyderabad FC sack head coach Phil Brown

Published: 11th January 2020

HYDERABAD: Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Saturday announced that it has parted ways with head coach Phil Brown.

The decision comes amidst Hyderabad's poor run in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Despite certain bright spots, including a come-from-behind victory over Kerala Blasters FC at home, Hyderabad have struggled so far this season and are currently rooted to the bottom of the ISL 2019-20 table, with just five points from 12 matches.

"We at the club would like to sincerely thank Phil for his efforts since joining Hyderabad FC. We have had some challenging times in the inaugural season and Phil led the team admirably. All of us at the club would like to wish Phil the very best in his future endeavours," said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

Brown arrived on Indian shores in 2018 and took charge of the now-defunct FC Pune City outfit from interim coach Pradyum Reddy, who was helming the Stallions at the time after the club had parted ways with head coach Miguel Angel Portugal in October 2018.

The former Hull City manager's appointment as Pune's head coach was formalized on December 24, 2018, and he took charge for his first-ever ISL match on February 2, 2019 with Pune, who were struggling at the time, facing off against Chennaiyin FC.

Brown's impact was felt almost instantly as a revitalized Pune beat Chennaiyin 2-1, a victory which also happened to be the Stallions' only win over the Marina Machans in the ISL.

In his six matches in charge of Pune in the 2018-19 season, Brown won three, drew two and lost just once, helping Pune finish in a respectable seventh position in the 2018-19 league table - something which looked far-fetched at the time of his appointment.

The club is yet to make any statement regarding the Englishman's successor.

