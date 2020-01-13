Aguero hits 3 in City’s win

LONDIN: Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick led Manchester City to a 6-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Aguero (177 goals) overtook Thierry Henry (175) as the League’s top foreign goal-scorer. City moved to second on the table, two points ahead of Leicester City. On Saturday, Liverpool beat Spurs 1-0.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
ABVP blames JNUSU for violence, calls it attack by Maoists
Virat Kohli is great but watching Rohit Sharma bat is satisfying: Zaheer Abbas
JD(U) struck a deal with BJP, hence supported CAA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
BJP says author has withdrawn book that compared Modi with Shivaji
Indian Navy with IOCL launches special fuel with reduced carbon footprints
'Joker' tops Oscar with 11 nominations, check out the full list!