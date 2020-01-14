Home Sport Football

Edmund Lalrindika signs new two-year deal with Bengaluru FC 

The youngster who was impressive in the recent BDFA Super Division League triumph has also agreed to a loan deal and will turn out for Kolkata giants East Bengal till the end of the current season.

Edmund Lalrindika of BFC (Photo | Twitter @bengalurufc)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Twenty-year-old striker Edmund Lalrindika has penned a new two-year contract which will keep him at Bengaluru FC till the end of the 2021-22 season, the ISL club announced on Tuesday.

"I am very happy that I have signed the extension. My dream is to always play for Bengaluru FC, but as of now we're young and the squad is very good, so I understand that. At the same time, playing for East Bengal is a big opportunity considering their history," said Edmund.

Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat expects Edmund to face a tough challenge in Kolkata but believes it will be something that will prepare him better for next season with the Blues.

"The reason the club has offered Edmund a fresh two-year contract is because we believe that he has the potential to get better. He has featured for a few minutes our ISL campaigns over the last two seasons and understands the level we are playing at, and how hard he needs to work.

"We are sure this extension will work as a motivation for him to keep improving and eventually knock on the doors of the first team," said Cuadrat.

Edmund who joined Bengaluru FC back in the 2017-18 season has featured regularly for the club's reserve side Bengaluru FC B while also playing seven games in the Indian Super League.

He was used frequently as a striker by Cuadrat in the absence of Miku during the title-winning 2018-19 season.

Apart from featuring twice this season in the ISL, Edmund also turned out for the Blue Colts in the Durand Cup, as well as the BDFA Super Division League and, was the top scorer for the team in the city's top-flight.

