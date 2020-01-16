Home Sport Football

Ghana appoint former captain Charles Kwabla Akonnor as coach

Charles Kwabla Akonnor has had managerial stints with Ghana premier league giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

By AFP

ACCRA: The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday appointed former Black Stars captain Charles Kwabla Akonnor as their new coach.

Akonnor, a central midfielder for German sides Fortuna Koln and Wolfsburg, replaces Kwesi Appiah whose contract was not renewed in December.

The former Black Stars skipper will be assisted by David Duncan – a former Ghana under-23 and under-17 coach, a statement from the Federation announced.

Akonnor, 45, has had managerial stints with Ghana premier league giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

His first international assignment will be the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.

The GFA dissolved the technical departments for its national sides this month, saying the move was "in line with the vision" of its new administration to improve on performance.

African football writer Sammie Frimpong said the decision of the Ghana FA to appoint new coaches for the various national teams affords the country a chance to start afresh.

"Whatever the motive, a clean start affords Ghana an opportunity to rise from a decade of decadence to one of hope and triumph," Frimpong told AFP.

Ghana are ranked among the top 50 male national football teams in the world, making their World Cup debut in 2006. The last of the Black Stars' four Africa Cup of Nations titles was in 1982.

