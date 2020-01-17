Home Sport Football

Atalanta formally sign Duvan Zapata from Sampdoria

Published: 17th January 2020 06:19 PM

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata (R). (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Atalanta have completed the purchase of Colombian striker Duvan Zapata at the end of his two-year loan deal from league rivals Sampdoria, the Serie A club confirmed on Friday.

The Bergamo club spent a total of 26 million euros ($29 million) to bring the 28-year-old to Bergamo. 

"I'm very happy," said Zapata. "First of all I want to thank Atalanta for this further demonstration of confidence in me. 

"We are building something important and can achieve great things together."

Zapata, who has played 15 times for Colombia and scored three goals, also previously played for Napoli and Udinese.

He joined Atalanta on loan in 2018 and last season was second top scorer in Serie A with 23 goals scored helping lift the club into the Champions League for the first time.

This season he has scored seven goals in all competitions, despite missing nearly three months with a thigh injury.

Atalanta are through to the Champions League last 16 and next play Spanish club Valencia.
 

