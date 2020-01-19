Home Sport Football

Arteta's Arsenal held again by late Sheffield United leveller

Gabriel Martinelli had filled the void left by the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by opening the scoring for the Gunners on the stroke of half-time.

Published: 19th January 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with teammate Nicolas Pepe during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium, London. ( Photo | AP)

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with teammate Nicolas Pepe during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium, London. ( Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Arsenal's faint hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered another blow as John Fleck's late equaliser secured a valuable point for Sheffield United's own European ambitions in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli had filled the void left by the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by opening the scoring for the Gunners on the stroke of half-time.

But Mikel Arteta's men were devoid of inspiration for most of the match and paid for one moment of poor defending as Fleck drove high past Bernd Leno eight minutes from time.

Arsenal have still lost just once in six games since Arteta took charge, but have won just one of five in the Premier League to remain 10 points off the top four in 10th.

"I'm very disappointed today," said Arteta. "It's two points dropped.

"In the Premier League if you are 1-0 up in the last 10-15 minutes, you have to be careful because anything can happen."

The visitors remain four points ahead of the Gunners and move to within a point of the European places in seventh.

However, Chris Wilder did not hold back in his assessment of a sloppy performance from both sides.

"I didn't think it was a game of high quality. Nobody built up much momentum because both sides gave the ball away," said Wilder.

"I didn't think we were anywhere near our best today. The result is better than the performance."

A bright start by the Blades showed why they are surpassing all expectations on their return to the top flight.

However, their lack of a predatory finisher was shown as Lys Mousset twice headed over good chances in the first 10 minutes before Arsenal settled down.

Martinelli has made an impressive impact in his debut season in England and the 18-year-old was Arsenal's major threat in the absence of Aubameyang.

The Brazilian twice fired wide after being teed up by the impressive Nicolas Pepe but could not miss at the third time of asking seconds before half-time as Bukayo Saka's cross looped kindly into his path to tap home his ninth goal of the season.

"Gabi's gonna be a superstar," tweeted an impressed Aubameyang. "Not because of the goal, because of the attitude, energy and mindset."

Chances were few and far between after the break as Arsenal seemed to be keeping the visitors at bay bar a threat from set-pieces.

However, Sheffield United went nearly a year unbeaten away from home prior to visits to Manchester City and Liverpool over the festive period and showed the resilience on the road to claim a point seven minutes from time.

Arsenal did not deal with a deep cross into their box and it dropped to Fleck, who got over the ball to keep his strike on target and saw it fly hight past the helpless Leno.

"If you can get the result when you are not at your best it is a good quality," added Wilder.

"I don't know how much that was down to us, or not being put to bed by the opposition."

Wilder's men could even have taken all three points in the closing stages as Oli McBurnie and Fleck had shots bravely blocked inside the box a minute from time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arsenal Premier League Sheffield United
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp