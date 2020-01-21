Home Sport Football

Liverpool still not interested in title talk: Andy Robertson

Fans at Anfield on Sunday sang 'We're going to win the league' but Robertson said the players were not complacent.

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Andy Robertson says Liverpool will not think about winning the Premier League title until it is mathematically certain, saying the players remain determined to stick to their game-by-game mentality.

A 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday extended their lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table to 16 points with a match in hand.

They require just 10 more victories, having already registered 21 in 22 fixtures, to guarantee a first championship in 30 years and they look uncatchable.

ALSO READ: Liverpool put you under so much pressure: Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after defeat

Fans at Anfield on Sunday sang "We're going to win the league" but Robertson said the players were not complacent.

"We would obviously love to say yes -- but no," said the Scotland defender.

"You are playing against your rivals who you've had great battles with over the years and the fans probably want to rub it in a bit but we're not getting carried away.

"Until the champions sign is above our heads we don't believe anything. Yes, the lead is 16 points but we know how tough it gets."

ALSO READ: Dare to dream, Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool after leaving Manchester United in shade

Liverpool travel to face Wolves on Wednesday in the Premier League, with games coming up against West Ham and Southampton.

"We will let other people say that (they will not drop enough points to lose the title) but I don't think anyone in that dressing room is believing that just yet and I think you can see that with every performance we are putting in," said Robertson.

"We can believe once the final whistle of that game goes."

Jurgen Klopp's side have not lost a league match since January 3 last year, a run of 39 matches, and there is growing talk about a potential 'Invincibles' campaign.

ALSO READ: Liverpool have not eclipsed Manchester United's greatest teams, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"Looking too far and thinking can we go unbeaten is pointless," said Robertson. "The last 39 games have been incredible but for us it is unfortunate it has not been in one season, it has been across two.

"We keep going, we are on a good run just now, we are confident. Seven clean sheets on the bounce is massive and long may that continue."

