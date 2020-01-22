Home Sport Football

Barcelona considering signing a striker: Quique Setien

Setien has opted to leave Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets out of the squad to face Ibiza in the Copa del Rey.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's head coach Quique Setien talks with assistant coach Eder Sarabia, right, on the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Granada at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.

Barcelona's head coach Quique Setien talks with assistant coach Eder Sarabia, right, on the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Granada at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Quique Setien said on Tuesday that Barcelona are considering signing another striker before the end of the January transfer window to stand in for the injured Luis Suarez.

Suarez is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing surgery on his knee earlier this month, which has left Barca short in the centre of their front three.

"We are considering it," said Setien, when asked if Barca would go in for another forward.

"We are talking about that but we still have to think about it a bit more, it's not an issue that worries me too much.

"I'm worried about the match tomorrow and the match against Valencia. It's an issue that the sports department will consider in more depth."

ALSO READ: Relief for Barcelona as Lionel Messi ensures Quique Setien enjoys winning start

Setien has also opted to leave Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets out of the squad to face Ibiza in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Messi played more centrally in Setien's first game against Granada on Sunday but the Argentinian prefers to play off the right.

Antoine Griezmann thrived down the middle for Atletico Madrid but offers less of a direct, physical presence than Suarez, who has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances this term.

Defender Chumi, 20, and 19-year-old forward Abel Ruiz are in the squad for the Ibiza trip, along with Riqui Puig, who impressed off the bench against Granada.

ALSO READ: Five tasks facing Quique Setien at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has resumed training this week after recovering from a hamstring injury and the Frenchman's return in the coming weeks would be a major boost to the team's attacking options.

"Dembele is an important player without a doubt," Setien said. "He's an extraordinary player, who hasn't had much consistency but for sure he will be an important player for the club and we are sure he will help us a lot."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barcelona Quique Setien Barcelona striker Barcelona transfer Barcelona transfer news
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp