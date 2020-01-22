Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich to sign Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola: Reports

Odriozola was sent off for a double yellow card in the 1-0 away defeat to Mallorca in mid October and has not played a Spanish league game since.

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich are close to signing Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola to boost their back four, according to German media reports on Tuesday.

According to several outlets, defending Bundesliga champions Bayern hope to sign the right-back because their defensive resources are stretched by knee injuries to centre-backs Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Odriozola, who reportedly cost around 35 million euros ($39 million) from Real Sociedad in 2018, could leave in the coming days. 

The 24-year-old was not at training on Tuesday.

"He has an option to go and play elsewhere, but it's not official," Zidane replied when asked about Odriozola, without specifying a club.

Odriozola, who was part of Spain's 2018 World Cup squad, has only played a handful of games for Real this season with Dani Carvajal prefered on the right side of defence.

Odriozola was sent off for a double yellow card in the 1-0 away defeat to Mallorca in mid October and has not played a Spanish league game since.

Bayern are short of defenders with Suele expected to be out until April after tearing knee ligaments in October, while Hernandez only returned to team training on Monday after also suffering a knee injury, just days after Suele.

During their January winter camp in Qatar, head coach Hansi Flick said Bayern need to sign "at least two" players as cover, before they returned to league action on Sunday with a 4-0 romp at Hertha Berlin to go second in the German league table.

TAGS
Alvaro Odriozola Bayern Munich Real Madrid
