Gokulam FC inaugurates football school to tap local talent

The school, which will function like a non-residential academy, will be training players in the U-18 and U-14 categories.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:15 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A football school was inaugurated by I-League side Gokulam FC in association with Sparta Sports Arena, a city-based sports club, in Venpalavattom recently. The school, the first by Gokulam FC in south Kerala, will serve to find and nurture young talents from the region.  

The school, which will function like a non-residential academy, will be training players in the U-18 and U-14 categories. The coaching sessions will be organised by licensed coaches chosen by Gokulam FC. According to one of the founders of  Sparta SportsArena, it is the first time that a club-based academy is being set up in the capital. 

“One of our main aims is to develop football at the grassroots level and several youngsters have been trained under Gokulam Kerala FC in various schools. Southern Kerala has always had the potential and produced several eminent players. We want to identify and groom talents from an early age and develop them into professional footballers,” said Bino George, technical director of Gokulam FC.

A large number of youngsters from the city who had come for the selection trials held by the club in Kozhikode last year also served as a wake-up call for the club to spread its reach in the region.

Currently, the Malabar-based club has its academies in Nilambur, Vadakara, Perinthalmanna and Thrissur. “We are also planning to start a girls academy in Thiruvananthapuram next year for finding talents for our U-13 and U-14 teams,” said Mizpha Richards, marketing manager of Gokulam FC. 

The admission process has already started at the school and classes will begin in the first week of February. The registration fee is Rs 1,000 per head which includes a football kit sponsored by Gokulam FC. A concession of Rs 500 in the monthly coaching fees will be offered to students belonging to government schools.

“Weekly and monthly assessment will be done by the coaches who will select the players for the U-12, U-14, U-16, and U-18 teams of Gokulam FC,” said Arun Kunnummmal, one of the founders of SportsArena. 

The turf will also be conducting fitness programmes for adults. The programme titled ‘Sparta Fit’ is aimed at improving the fitness of IT professionals and elderly citizens.

“The one-and-a-half-hour session will be held on the weekends, from 7 am to 8.30 am, and will consist of games and light exercises,” said Arun. The turf called the Sparta Arena, made of  FIFA-approved 60-mm artificial grass can be booked through the Playspots app.

