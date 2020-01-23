Jamshedpur FC test for Chennaiyin FC in scrap for fourth spot

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For much of the season, Chennaiyin FC looked like they had just given up. Qualification for the playoffs looked like an unrealistic dream and their form was so poor, they were not included in discussions about potential contenders to a top-four spot. But the turnaround, after former Burnley boss Owen Coyle took over, has been impressive.

Wins against Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United mean that with seven games left, the equation for them is relatively simple. Win the next two games and they’ll be right up there in the race for the fourth spot.

But with the season inching towards an end, they are in no position to make another mistake and lose more ground. On Thursday, they face Jamshedpur FC, who themselves harbour hopes of pipping everyone else to that spot. Indeed, with the exception of Hyderabad FC, everyone is in with a valid shout of finishing fourth.“Every game is important,” Coyle said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“We are not afforded the luxury of having started the season well. We have to play catch up and that is the pressure we face. We already played four home games when I came.”

Coyle, though, knows that his team is in a good spot after three wins in their last five games. A win against Jamshedpur will be their third in a row — a feat that Chennaiyin last accomplished in November 2017. “It’s an opportunity to win three in a row which we haven’t done for a long time,” he said.

“We have to continue playing good football. We are looking forward to it.”Injured midfielder Germanpreet Singh was described by Coyle as ‘touch and go’. But after right-back Edwin Sydney Vanspaul’s impressive performance in the centre of the pitch against NorthEast, the Scot won’t be losing too much sleep.

“German has a few niggles,” he said. “We don’t want to force him into a situation where we might lose him. But Edwin showed his quality against NorthEast. Dinliana played well and the entire team played their part.”

Jamshedpur, who lie a point and a spot over Chennaiyin at sixth, won their last game against Kerala Blasters. “It looks pretty clear that three teams will take the first three playoff spots,” said their coach Antonio Iriondo.

"We have one spot we can realistically get. We are there in the mix, fighting for it despite the injuries we have had. Every match is like a final and we will fight until there is no hope.”The visitors have injuries to worry about. Spanish defender Tiri has been ruled out, while winger Piti is doubtful. “The medical team is working very hard (on Piti) to get him back. He is crucial for the team but we are not sure if he will be ready,” said Iriondo.