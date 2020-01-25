Home Sport Football

Fraternity plays big-ticket game, come in aid for late footballer Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan's kin

39-year-old Radhakrishnan had reportedly collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest, while playing in a sevens football in Perinthalmanna on December 29.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan during a game

Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan during a game (File photo)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last month, the Indian football fraternity was shocked when former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan player Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan collapsed while playing a sevens football game in Kerala and passed away. Now his family is about to get a helping hand from two giants of Indian football.

Two days ago, Gokulam Kerala FC announced that the entire gate receipts of their upcoming I-League game against Churchill Brothers will be handed over to Dhanarajan’s family. After that announcement, two of India’s best strikers are buying tickets in bulk. Club sources revealed that current India captain Sunil Chhetri and former captain IM Vijayan have bought a large number of tickets.

It has been learnt that while Vijayan bought 250 tickets, Chhetri has bought 220. Both have asked that these be handed to football academies and NGOs nearby. “I can’t count how many sevens matches I have played with him (Dhanarajan),” said Vijayan.

"I went to his house as soon as I heard about him passing away. When I heard of this initiative, I wanted to do whatever I could for him. I’ve told the club to distribute those tickets to all the kids who want to watch the game. I’m happy that an I-League club from Kerala has come up with such an initiative."

More than 3,000 tickets have been sold so far for the match that takes place on Sunday. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000. If the club manages to sell out the stadium, they will have raised more than Rs 15 lakh for Dhanarajan’s family.

The 39-year-old defender had reportedly collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest, while playing in a sevens football in Perinthalmanna on December 29. He was taken to a nearby hospital but passed away there.

Nothing free for Sunday games

The I-league football club has withdrawn all complimentary tickets, including  free entry for women for the Sunday match. Tickets are priced between Rs 60 and Rs 200

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala FC Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan Mohun Bagan FC IM Vijayan Churchill Brothers
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp