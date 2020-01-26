Home Sport Football

Advantage Real Madrid as Valencia stun Messi's Barcelona

Barcelona’s first defeat in 10 rounds means it will lose the league lead if Real Madrid takes a point or more at Valladolid on Sunday. Barcelona leads Madrid on goal difference.

Published: 26th January 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Lionel Messi stands during the Spanish La Liga match against Valencia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Quique Setien lost his first game after three matches in charge of Barcelona as Valencia beat the defending Spanish champions 2-0 in a troubling day across the Spanish league which saw fans clash on the streets and a player racially abused.

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez scored once for Barcelona on Saturday and played a key role in producing an own-goal but also missed a penalty kick.

Barcelona hardly threatened to score in the first half at Mestalla Stadium and only got shots on goal from Lionel Messi when already behind.

Barcelona’s first defeat in 10 rounds means it will lose the league lead if Real Madrid takes a point or more at Valladolid on Sunday. Barcelona leads Madrid on goal difference.

Valencia went ahead through an own-goal by Jordi Alba in the 48th minute. Gomez’s volley was going wide but it deflected off the Barcelona left-back and went into the net. Gomez made it 2-0 in the 77th, making up for his missed spot-kick in the first half.

It was host Valencia’s first victory over Barcelona in 13 consecutive visits by the Catalan powerhouse.

Ultra fan groups from both clubs clashed before the match, tossing smoke bombs and chairs from bars onto a boulevard in Valencia. Both Valencia and Barcelona condemned the violence.

Espanyol's home match against Athletic Bilbao was also tainted by a clash between fans in the streets outside the stadium, as well as by an incident of racial abuse by some fans against Bilbao player Iñaki Williams.

The clubs and the league condemned the incidents.

Barcelona's struggle continues

Setien was brought in as Barcelona coach at the start of last week to replace Ernesto Valverde. The club wanted to give a boost to Barcelona’s attack which many believed had strayed from its traditional high-possession passing game under Valverde.

Valencia, however, was content to let Barcelona dominate possession and seek to hit on the break.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” Setien said. “We were not in the right positions in some areas and did not understand what Valencia was doing. We made passes just to make them, but they didn’t gain us any advantages.”

The hosts outplayed Barcelona in the first half and were only stopped from going ahead before halftime by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Germany goalkeeper saved Gómez’s penalty in the 12th after Gerard Pique fouled José Gayá in the area. Ter Stegen also pushed the Valencia striker’s powerful shot onto his woodwork in the 29th.

Barcelona had difficulties keeping in check Gayá and other players who attacked down the flanks, with its new three-man back line deployed by Setién.

Messi mustered almost all of Barcelona’s chances except for a shot by Ansu Fati moments into the second half that went wide.

The visitors improved after Setien sent on substitute Arturo Vidal with Barca trailing by a goal. The midfielder combined passes with Messi to help set up two chances for the club’s all-time leading scorer with around half an hour remaining.

But even Messi was lacking his usually impeccable finishing touch.

Valencia finished Barcelona off when Gómez was left unmarked to beat Ter Stegen with a pinpoint strike after Carlos Soler’s dummy run drew off the last defender on a quick counterattack. Ferrán Torres then found Gómez all alone in the area to take his time to fire home.

Team effort

Valencia pulled off its most impressive win under coach Albert Celades after starting without its two most important players.

Midfielder Dani Parejo was suspended and Rodrigo Moreno started the match on the bench before coming on in the second half amid rumors that Barcelona could be interested in acquiring the Spain striker to fill in for the injured Luis Suárez.

Besides Gómez and Gayá, holding midfielder Francis Coquelin stood out with his marking of Messi.

“We are very happy, beating Barcelona is very difficult and we played a good match,” said Celades, whose team moved into fifth place. “It was a great group effort. Everyone knows of the importance of Parejo and Rodrigo, but we are reinforced as a group by the win.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quique Setien Barcelona Valencia La Liga Maxi Gomez Lionel Messi
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp