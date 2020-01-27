Dhanarajan’s family gets Rs 5.6 lakh post big show

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were two victories at EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday. One was earned by Gokulam Kerala FC’s players, who battled to a 1-0 victory in their I-League clash against Churchill Brothers, thanks to a goal from Marcus Joseph. The second was for the Indian football fraternity as a whole.

Gokulam’s management had earlier said that all gate proceeds from the match would go to the family of R Dhanarajan, who passed away last month. The former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan player had collapsed on the pitch while playing a sevens game in Malappuram, after a heart attack. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly after.

Gokulam’s announcement had been met with an outpouring of support from across the country, with current and former players alike contributing to the cause. Sandesh Jhingan, who plays for ISL side Kerala Blasters, bought 1000 tickets. Former national team captain IM Vijayan bought 250. Current India skipper Sunil Chhetri bought 220, while ISL club Chennaiyin FC bought 100.

All that support showed in Kozhikode on Sunday as the official attendance for the match was confirmed to be 21,346. The I-League’s official Twitter handle announced that more than `5.6 lakh had been collected for Dhanarajan’s family.

The fans at the stadium were treated to some exciting fare as well. After some early chances, the hosts broke through in the 38th minute thanks to their talisman Marcus. Afghan star Haroon Amiri sent in a wonderful cross from the left side that Joseph turned into the net. This was his fifth goal of the season.

Both sides had chances, though Gokulam were better. Marcus almost doubled his tally in the 78th minute, but missed the target. Churchill were down to 10 men late in the match when Radanfa Abu Bakr was given a second yellow.

The win moved Gokulam up to fourth on the table.