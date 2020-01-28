Home Sport Football

All set to leave Spurs, Christian Eriksen says 'happy' to be an Inter Milan player

Reported interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona never materialised and Eriksen was keen for a fresh challenge in Serie A, particularly under the orders of Inter coach Antonio Conte.

Published: 28th January 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Christian Eriksen said he was desperate to join Inter Milan this month after completing a protracted move from Tottenham on Tuesday.

Eriksen, 27, has signed a contact until 2024 with the Italian giants after the clubs reached an agreement for a reported transfer fee of 20 million euros (?17 million, $22 million).

"I couldn't wait to join," Eriksen told Inter TV.

"It's wonderful to be here and I'm happy to be a new Inter player.

"I'm very excited and can't wait to introduce myself to the fans. I've already experienced their warmth, it's been a fantastic welcome. I feel great."

ALSO READ | From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets

Eriksen made 305 appearances for Spurs after joining from Ajax in 2013, scoring 69 goals.

The Danish international was a key part of the side that reached last season's Champions League final and finished in the top four of the Premier League for the past four seasons under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, he refused to extend his contract with the north London club beyond the end of this season, meaning a departure was inevitable either this month or on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Eriksen expressed his desire to move at the end of last season and was jeered by some Spurs fans in recent games as speculation over his future grew.

Reported interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona never materialised and Eriksen was keen for a fresh challenge in Serie A, particularly under the orders of Inter coach Antonio Conte.

ALSO READ | Jose Mourinho's Tottenham sign Gedson Fernandes with option to buy

"I was able to get to know him when I was at Tottenham, we came up against his Chelsea side and it was very difficult. I'm excited to learn more about him and how his sides play," added Eriksen.

"The numbers say that I did really well in England. It's now time to start a new challenge, I'm really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic club."

Eriksen becomes Inter's third signing of the January window after the arrivals of Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea as they aim to end Juventus' stranglehold on the Serie A title.

Conte's men are three points behind Juve at the top of the table, but their title challenge has stumbled of late with three consecutive draws.

Tottenham also confirmed the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis to replace Eriksen on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christian Eriksen Tottenham Inter Milan football transfers Football transfer Premier League Serie A Antonio Conte
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp