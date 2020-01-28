Indian Super League​ final to be played on March 24 

By PTI

MUMBAI: The title clash of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) will be played on March 24, Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the franchise-based event's organiser, announced on Tuesday.

The first set of semifinals will be played on February 29 and March 1 while the return leg is scheduled for March 7 and 8, a media release stated.

However, the venue for the summit clash is yet to be decided.

The season will see the league stage winner on completion of the 90th match on February 25.

ATK FC (27 pts), FC Goa (27 pts) and Bengaluru FC (25 pts) occupy the top three spots in the league table.

The winner of the league will get a direct entry into the AFC Champions League 2021 group stage.