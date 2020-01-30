Packed schedule ahead, Bengaluru FC take on Hyderabad

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC have had to fight on many fronts in this ISL.They have been hit by injuries. Key players have lost form. Scoring too has been another aspect that head coach Carles Cuadrat has had to address. Now, as the league approaches its business end, Bengaluru now have to fight against fatigue. In the next 16 days, they will play five matches: three ISL games and two Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup ties.

Bengaluru’s difficult fortnight begins with an ISL match against Hyderabad FC at home, on Thursday. With 25 points from 14 games, Bengaluru have still not confirmed a top-four spot. Thus, they can’t afford to rotate their squad as heavily as they did last season. While Cuadrat didn’t want to reveal if he would do that against Hyderabad, the Spaniard says that they will treat the next four league matches like finals.

“I don’t feel the pressure, to be honest. We have four finals ahead of us. We want to take maximum points. It is not in our hands completely. We just need to work hard and try to win. I am not giving a lot of opportunities to some players, because there haven’t been many injuries to our Indian players. We start our AFC Cup campaign soon. That’s when we will need these players to step up.”

Hyderabad, however, will be a tricky match. The last time Bengaluru played against them, they settled for a point through a Robin Singh added-time strike. With attacking midfielder Raphael Augusto still sidelined with a knee injury and new striker Deshorn Brown settling in, Bengaluru will have a difficult task at hand.

“They have changed their tactics. But the most dangerous things for us are their players and coach. They want to show everybody that they are good enough to remain for the next season. They fought until the end in the previous games. We can expect something similar. We lost two points in Hyderabad, and they were at the bottom then. We know we cannot be complacent.”

Out of the top-four race, Hyderabad have endured a disappointing campaign. In 14 games, they have won only one, lost 10, and drawn three. They are placed at the bottom of the table, with just six points. Hyderabad have lost all their away matches. With new coach Albert Roca still not in the dugouts (three-match suspension post a red card), interim coach Javier Lopez will have his hands full. “The team is improving a lot. The youngsters are understanding our philosophy,” said Lopez. “We are trying to play as a team, and I think this is the way to success. We are going to Bengaluru to try and win the game.”