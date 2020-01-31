Knowledge transfer process to help Indian coaches in tie-up with Cadiz

MARTINJOSEPH By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The biggest beneficiaries from the MoU signed between Spanish Segunda Division side Cadiz CF and the All India Football Federation recently are the young aspiring footballers of India. However, it could also prove to be beneficial to Indian coaches, who are often the neglected lot when it comes to development of football in the country. India is seen as an emerging market in football and Cadiz is among a host of European clubs, who are trying to make their presence felt in the country. Besides catering to young footballers in India, their promise of carrying out a knowledge transfer process for Indian coaches makes this an interesting tie-up.

“We want to bring the (Indian) coaches here to develop their skills and give them our knowledge as well. We want to be the first club in Spain to work on this line of business where we train the coaches — not only of India but from all over the world. To bring them here and teach our methodology,” said Cadiz’s Corporate and Business Director Kike Perez. “We develop players well and we want to share this knowledge with the coaches,” he went on to add. Cadiz, who are the current league leaders of the Segunda Division, will launch the AIFF Masters program alongwith AIFF, which the club says will provide experiential learning opportunities on various aspects of football.

The club have also carried out scholarship activities through scouting programs in India previously, but Perez says that it will take time before Indian footballers can feature in Spanish leagues. “We were very surprised with the talent in India. We think that one day it’s possible to see an Indian player playing in Spain. Right now it’s difficult. Football is different in Spain and India. We want to work on it because India is an important market.

We want to bring the players here and try to see if they have the potential to play in Spain,” said Perez. While Cadiz is a relatively unknown entity in Indian footballing circles, their endeavour has been backed by La Liga India, who are themselves actively trying to promote Spanish football in the country. The AIFF Masters program will be set across Mumbai, New Delhi and Cadiz (Spain).