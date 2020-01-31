Home Sport Football

Knowledge transfer process to help Indian coaches in tie-up with Cadiz

The biggest beneficiaries from the MoU signed between Spanish Segunda Division side Cadiz CF and the All India Football Federation recently are the young aspiring footballers of India.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By MARTINJOSEPH
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The biggest beneficiaries from the MoU signed between Spanish Segunda Division side Cadiz CF and the All India Football Federation recently are the young aspiring footballers of India. However, it could also prove to be beneficial to Indian coaches, who are often the neglected lot when it comes to development of football in the country. India is seen as an emerging market in football and Cadiz is among a host of European clubs, who are trying to make their presence felt in the country. Besides catering to young footballers in India, their promise of carrying out a knowledge transfer process for Indian coaches makes this an interesting tie-up.

“We want to bring the (Indian) coaches here to develop their skills and give them our knowledge as well. We want to be the first club in Spain to work on this line of business where we train the coaches — not only of India but from all over the world. To bring them here and teach our methodology,” said Cadiz’s Corporate and Business Director Kike Perez. “We develop players well and we want to share this knowledge with the coaches,” he went on to add. Cadiz, who are the current league leaders of the Segunda Division, will launch the AIFF Masters program alongwith AIFF, which the club says will provide experiential learning opportunities on various aspects of football.

The club have also carried out scholarship activities through scouting programs in India previously, but Perez says that it will take time before Indian footballers can feature in Spanish leagues. “We were very surprised with the talent in India. We think that one day it’s possible to see an Indian player playing in Spain. Right now it’s difficult. Football is different in Spain and India. We want to work on it because India is an important market.

We want to bring the players here and try to see if they have the potential to play in Spain,” said Perez. While Cadiz is a relatively unknown entity in Indian footballing circles, their endeavour has been backed by La Liga India, who are themselves actively trying to promote Spanish football in the country. The AIFF Masters program will be set across Mumbai, New Delhi and Cadiz (Spain).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp