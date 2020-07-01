STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern Munich sign PSG's teenage defender Tanguy Kouassi

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic called Kouassi “one of the biggest talents in Europe.”

Published: 01st July 2020 06:08 PM

Tanguy Kouassi of Bayern Munich. (Twitter Photo)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: Bayern Munich have signed defender Tanguy Kouassi, who broke into the Paris Saint-Germain first team this season.

The 18-year-old centre-back made his first appearance in December and went on to feature 13 times across all competitions, including twice in the Champions League, as PSG retained the French title.

He’s also played 12 times for the French national under-18 team.

“I really hope I’ll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that I’ll work hard," Kouassi said in a club statement on Wednesday.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic called Kouassi “one of the biggest talents in Europe.”

