Jessel Carneiro extends contract with Kerala Blasters for three years

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters have tied down their left-back Jessel Carneiro to a new three-year contract after the Goan defender's impressive performance in the 2018-19 season.

Jessel, who joined Kerala Blasters from Dempo Sporting Club last season, had a positive impact on the team and had been a mainstay in the starting line-up.

He's here to stay



Our Blaster, Jessel Carneiro, puts pen to paper and extends his contract with the club to 2023#YennumYellow #JesselStays pic.twitter.com/AfrBW1pB6s — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) July 1, 2020

In what was an injury-ravaged season for the Blasters, he was the only player to have recorded the most number of appearances (18 games) and played every minute of the season for the club.

The 29-year-old also recorded the most number of passes compared to any other player for Blasters with 746 passes and a passing accuracy of 72.65% with an average of almost 42 passes per game.

He also showcased his attacking abilities by contributing five assists during the season, which was the highest for any Blasters player.

“I aim to be a part of the team when the club lifts their first ISL trophy. Kerala Blasters FC gave me an opportunity to prove myself and I hope to put in my best efforts and align with the goals of the club for the upcoming seasons too. This is a new beginning for me and I am looking forward to working with our new head coach Kibu Vicuna,” said Jessel.

It has been a steady rise for the diminutive footballer who was mostly playing in the Goa Professional League circuit before moving to the ISL.

“Jessel is one of the top Indian left backs in the country. He had a fantastic season last year and is a very important player for our team. We are very happy to have him extend his stay with the club,” Kerala Blasters head coach, Kibu Vicuna.