STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Dani Carvajal believes Real Madrid can lift La Liga title if club continues their good run

Real Madrid gained a four-point lead at the top of La Liga table following a 1-0 win over Getafe here on Friday.

Published: 03rd July 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal | AP

By ANI

MADRID: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal believes that his side can lift the La Liga title after the club secured their sixth consecutive victory in the competition.

Real Madrid gained a four-point lead at the top of La Liga table following a 1-0 win over Getafe here on Friday.

"With a four-point lead and the goal average in our favour, winning LaLiga is in our hands. The coach's message since isolation has been clear. It's a case of 11 finals and we want to take 33 points," the club's official website quoted Carvajal as saying.

"That's the team's bread and butter. Our success has been based on conceding few goals, just two since the restart. We've conceded less goals than anyone else and if we carry on in this vein we know we can lift the trophy," he added.

During the match, the first half finished goalless despite both teams having chances to score. The only goal scored in the game was netted by Sergio Ramos, who successfully converted a penalty which was awarded to Real Madrid in the 79th minute.

Carvajal also admitted that it was one of their toughest games yet.

"It was one of our toughest games yet. Congratulations to Getafe because they delivered a complete performance and pushed us to the limit. The goal came from building on the wing and then I got lucky in the one-on-one and he fouled me. Our aim was to keep a clean sheet and we knew we'd get the odd chance. It was an important game, we needed to win it and we've done just that," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dani Carvajal Real Madrid La Liga
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp