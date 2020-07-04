Turin derby: Juventus legend Buffon could break Serie A appearance record

By Associated Press

TURIN: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon could break the Serie A appearance record in the Turin derby.

The 42-year-old Buffon needs only one more appearance to break a tie with AC Milan great Paolo Maldini for the record at 647 matches each. Juventus is marching to a record-extending ninth successive league title as it hosts Torino.

The Bianconeri are four points ahead of second-placed Lazio, which welcomes AC Milan later that evening in a match which could star another veteran player. Zlatan Ibrahimović made his comeback from injury as a 65th-minute substitute on Wednesday and the 38-year-old Swede inspired Milan to come back from two goals down to draw at Spal 2-2. Also, relegation-threatened Lecce visits Sassuolo.