STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL boss Nita Ambani approves 4 foreign players regulation for 2021-22 season

As per the new regulation, an ISL club could sign maximum of six foreigners in the squad including a compulsory Asian origin player, with four foreigners on the field.

Published: 06th July 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Dynamos FC and FC Goa

File Photo of an ISL match Delhi Dynamos and FC Goa(Photo| ISL website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Super League on Monday approved 3+1 foreign player regulation for matches of the franchise-based event, bringing it down from the existing five to boost "increased participation" of local players.

The regulation will become part of the competition guidelines from the eighth season in 2021-22.

The decision was taken during a Football Sports Development Ltd.

(FSDL) meeting attended by its chairperson Nita Ambani and is being communicated with the stakeholders including clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

As per the new regulation, an ISL club could sign maximum of six foreigners in the squad including a compulsory Asian origin player, with four foreigners on the field.

The 3+1 foreign player rules are governed by the Asian Football Confederation competition regulation.

The move is expected to boost increased participation of Indian players in the top-flight competition.

Currently, an ISL club is allowed to sign up to seven international players and play a maximum of five on the field.

"ISL has always exhibited a progressive and adaptive nature to their operations.

Since 2014, ISL has improvised on many front with each year and today is yet another such example of ISL's forward-looking statement on Indian football," said a football administrator.

"The four foreigners regulation will go a long way in redefining the Indian football in the years to come. It's a positive and welcome step which will benefit our Indian players immensely. The change will certainly open up key position for Indian players in the line-up," he said.

ISL has been conferred the top football league status in India by Asian Football Confederation and FIFA in 2019.

Since ISL is now part of the AFC competitive regulations, the change in foreign player guidelines in Indian football is an important step towards the Indian league aligning to the Asian football international regulations.

"The decision is an outcome of ISL and its clubs' aligned vision with the national federation (All Indian Football Federation) and a result of joint consultation," the league said.

In May, the AIFF's executive committee unanimously implemented the '3 (foreigners) + 1 (Asian) recruit rule' for I-League matches from 2020-21 season.

Then, the apex body had said the ISL organisers, FSDL, will work with the AIFF and present a plan on the way forward for foreign players in the next couple of months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nita Ambani ISL All India Football Federation
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp