Mason Greenwood shows how good he is everytime he gets a chance: Manchester United legend Andy Cole

Andy Cole said despite earning all the plaudits, Greenwood has kept a level head which is a good sign for a teenager.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole has heaped praise on in-form forward Mason Greenwood, saying he can score with either foot and that is a great ability.

The 18-year-old found the back of the net with his left and right foot during United's 5-2 victory over Bournemouth last week, bringing his total for the season up to 15 in all competitions.

"The break's done us really well. I think it's galvanised everyone," Cole told Monday's MUTV Group Chat as shared on Manchester United's official website, manutd.com.

"No doubt Ole's (Ole Solskjaer) had a chance to speak with everyone about getting more goals and getting more ugly goals as well."

"It's good to see Mason doing so well," Cole, a treble winner with United, continued. "It's freakish, he can go either side and you know he's going to produce that kind of quality.

"The two goals he got were very, very special goals and long may it continue with the boy. He's still learning his trade, but, every time he gets the opportunity, he shows just how good a player he is.

"He looks very level-headed as well, which is a big thing, and he'll be a Manchester United player for many, many years to come."

Cole said despite earning all the plaudits, Greenwood has kept a level head which is a good sign for a teenager.

"I'm listening to Ole saying he's the best finisher in the club, and, at 18 years of age, if a manager is giving you those kind of plaudits, those kind of things can weigh really heavy.

"But he's taken everything in his stride, he's gone out there and never let anyone down. Now the goals seem to be flying in for him, left or right foot," he added.

Mason Greenwood Andy Cole Manchester United
