AC Milan register three goals in five minutes to outclass Juventus

Juventus is currently at the top of the Serie A standings with 75 points from 31 matches while AC Milan is in fifth place with 49 points.

AC Milan's Italian defender Davide Calabria (L) defends against Juventus' Brazilian forward Douglas Costa during the Italian Serie A football match. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MILAN: AC Milan registered three goals in a span of five minutes to defeat Juventus 4-2 in the ongoing Serie A 2019-20 season.

As a result of this loss, Juventus has dropped points for the first time since the Serie A restarted.

The first half did not see any goals, but the match became interesting in the second half.

Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo registered goals in the 47th and 53rd minutes respectively, to give Juventus a 2-0 lead.

Juventus would have been hoping to capitalise on the momentum, but AC Milan sprung into action and the hosts gained a 3-2 lead by the 67th minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one goal back with a penalty in the 62nd minute for AC Milan.

Then, Franck Kessie got the equaliser four minutes later and finally Rafael Leao put AC Milan ahead in the match.

The final goal was scored by Ante Rebic for AC Milan in the 80th minute of the match.

AC Milan Juventus Serie A
