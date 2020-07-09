STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greenwood is the best finisher, says Manchester City player Phil Foden

Published: 09th July 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Phil Foden praised Manchester United's midfielder Mason Greenwood, saying the Reds teenager is the best finisher he has ever seen.

The 18-year-old has played a vital role in the Red Devils' latest victories against Brighton and Bournemouth, scoring three goals and registering an assist over the two matches.

"Mason Greenwood, the best I've seen finishing wise. He's both footed. In and around the box, he's always going to score," Foden told Premier League Uncut on their official YouTube channel.

"High up finishing wise (compared to Sergio Aguero). For his age, he's unbelievable. I don't know how he does it, to be honest. Just the right type of shot, you know what I mean. He knows when to finesse or lace it and he shoots quick, the keeper is never stable or set," he added.

The attacker has netted 15 times in 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

Greenwood is not the only player to earn Foden's praises, as he singled out Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for his dribbling skills and his Blues team-mate Reece James.

"He's rapid. I've played with him before. He's a talented player and he's quick off the mark. He uses it well. Callum is very good at dribbling, to be honest. One vs ones, out wide in those areas, he's unbelievable," he said. 

