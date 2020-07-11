Jordon Henderson will be role model for future Liverpool captains: Jurgen Klopp

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Jordon Henderson will be a role model for future skippers of the club.

Henderson will be missing the rest of the 2019-20 Premier League season after picking up a knee injury during the match against Brighton on Wednesday.

However, Klopp has confirmed that it would be Henderson who will lift the Premier League trophy for Liverpool.

"We will do everything possible to do it the right way. I have no idea what the rules are, if you cannot lift the trophy if you are not in the starting line-up or whatever? That is not a rule? OK, so Hendo will be there and he will wear the match kit, and everything will be fine," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"Hendo grew in the captaincy role, and now he is probably a role model for the next generation of Liverpool skippers. That's absolutely great and it is nice to be part of this development," he added.

Klopp also admitted that Henderson's injury isn't as bad as the side first expected it to be.

"It was a big relief that the injury is not as serious as we first thought. He deserves to lift the trophy for what he did in the last years. But life is like life is," Klopp said.

"If he would have had surgery and been in hospital, then it would have been difficult. But he is not. His rehab starts immediately, he will be fine in a few weeks," he added.

Liverpool has already secured the Premier League title as it has an unassailable 23-point lead at the top.

The team will now face Burnley in the Premier League later today.