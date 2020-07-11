STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals possible departure from AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently said his return to AC Milan has coincided in a reversal of fortunes for the San Siro giants.

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SARAJEVO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced that his days in Milan are likely over since the club is not performing at the level he would like, Bosnian media has reported.

The 38-year-old striker, who returned to Milan from Los Angeles club LA Galaxy in January and scored six goals since, said that neither he nor Milan belong in the Europa League, writes Xinhua news agency.

"They told me that retiring in America was too easy, so I came back to Milan. I am here purely for passion, because I'm basically playing for free...Then the COVID-19 situation stopped everything and I thought, maybe there's something trying to tell me that I should retire."

"We'll see how I feel in two months. We'll also see what's happening with the club. If this is the situation, to be honest, it's unlikely you'll see me at Milan next season," he added.

Ibrahimovic further said he is not sure if there will be another club after Milan but added that he still has too much passion for football.

The Swedish striker recently said his return to AC Milan has coincided in a reversal of fortunes for the San Siro giants.

The side, which has struggled to match up to its glory years of the past for nearly a decade now, has since the return of the football in Italy beaten title contenders Lazio and Juventus, with the latter coming after Milan went 2-0 down on Tuesday.

"It's no secret that I'm old but it's just a number," he had said after the match. "I wanted to feel alive and I just want to play. I don't have the same physique before, but I can overcome that with intelligence."

Ibrahimovic scored from the spot as Milan turned around the two-goal deficit to go on and win the match 4-2.

