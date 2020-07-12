STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona can't afford to rest Lionel Messi, says Quique Setien

Arturo Vidal netted the decisive goal in the 15th minute with Messi claiming his 20th league assist of the season in the process.

Published: 12th July 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

VALLADOLID: Barcelona manager Quique Setien has admitted that striker Lionel Messi needs rest but the club could not afford to do that on Saturday as they scraped a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Arturo Vidal netted the decisive goal in the 15th minute with Messi claiming his 20th league assist of the season in the process.

Despite dominating possession, Setien's side struggled to wrap up the victory with Messi being forced to play the full 90 minutes.

"Of course. I've said it before, but the score was too tight. If we'd have scored more goals in the first half, maybe more players would've been rested. The team was tired," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying after the match when asked whether Messi needed a rest.

Setien further explained that if Barca could have scored more goals in the first half then more players would have been rested in the game.

"They had players up front with quality and committed men forward. We couldn't cover the whole pitch. We had to drop back and that made it more difficult for us. We should've put the match to bed in the first half - we could've scored two or three goals. [There was] the anxiety of knowing that you're only 1-0 up and that they can score at any moment. In the second half, we struggled. We noticed fatigue in some players to a point," Setien said.

Luis Suarez was given rest on Saturday with the Uruguayan striker named on the bench and ultimately coming on just after half-time as Antoine Griezmann was forced out.

"It's good to give him a rest. Suarez had played five full games in a row and had to rest at some point. [Griezmann] came off because of some [injury] problems. He asked to come off himself," Setien said.

Barcelona is now one point behind La Liga lead-runners Real Madrid in the title race. Barca will now play against Osasuna at Camp Nou on July 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Quique Setien Valladolid Lionel Messi Barcelona
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp