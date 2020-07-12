STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barcelona legend Ronaldinho loses appeal for release from house arrest

Ronaldinho and Assis travelled to Paraguay on March 4 to participate in a children's charity event and promote a new book.

Published: 12th July 2020 02:15 PM

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ASUNCION: Ronaldinho has been ordered to remain under house arrest in Paraguay after an appeal court judge refused a request to release the former Barcelona star and his brother.

The 40-year-year-old and his older sibling Roberto Assis spent more than a month in prison for allegedly entering the South American country with fake passports, reports Xinhua news agency.

In April, the pair were relocated to the four-star Palmaroga Hotel in the capital Asuncion after agreeing to pay $1.6 million in bail.

Local media reported that the failed appeal means the brothers will be kept in preventative detention for up to six months, pending a trial.

Ronaldinho and Assis travelled to Paraguay on March 4 to participate in a children's charity event and promote a new book. They were arrested later that day on accusations of using false travel documents.

The pair have denied any wrongdoing and said they were presented with the passports as a "gift" upon arriving in Asuncion.

Ronaldinho retired from football in 2018 after a career that included spells at Gremio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Milan and Atletico Mineiro, among other clubs. He was a part of the Brazil team that won the 2002 World Cup and was twice voted the FIFA world player of the year.

