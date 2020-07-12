STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barcelona not giving up on La Liga title race: Arturo Vidal

Published: 12th July 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has said that the side is not giving up on the La Liga title race.

His remark came as Barcelona defeated Real Valladolid 1-0 on Saturday (local time) after Vidal scored the only goal of the match.

With this 1-0 win over Valladolid, Barcelona has reached 79 points in the La Liga standings and is now just one point away from table-toppers Real Madrid.

"We know it depends. We just have to win all the games that we have remaining. It doesn't depend on us. We just have to do what we have to do and see what the other teams around us do," Goal.com quoted Vidal as saying.

In the match against Valladolid, Vidal had registered the goal in the 15th minute after Lionel Messi provided him with the assist.

"We had our chances and didn't take them and we knew they'd have theirs. We have to improve going forward and take our chances. The important thing is we've done what we came here to do and we've got three points," Vidal said.

In the match against Valladolid, Lionel Messi also became the first player in the history of La Liga to record 20 goals and 20 assists in a single season.

Barcelona will next face Osasuna in the La Liga on Thursday, July 17.

