STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United now a 'proper team', says Paul Pogba

He also said United, who are also still chasing FA Cup and Europa League glory, were heading in the right direction but were not yet where they wanted to be.

Published: 13th July 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League match against Aston Villa. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Paul Pogba has hailed Manchester United's improved form, saying they are now a "proper team" as they hunt Champions League qualification for next season.

United, on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, host Southampton on Monday, with the chance to leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester into third place in the Premier League.

Pogba, who scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged season in United's 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday, told the club's official matchday programme that players were now pulling in the same direction.

"Like I said before, it's about the team," he said. "You can call it a proper team. Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn't have this balance or this control.

"Now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure and we've been working hard on that. The improvement is huge and you can tell that."

The French World Cup winner said United, who are also still chasing FA Cup and Europa League glory, were heading in the right direction but were not yet where they wanted to be.

"United is about trophies, we know that," he said. "And there are trophies we know we can get and we can win.

"We don't want to let this opportunity go away. We're going to do our best to go and get those two trophies by giving everything.

"We feel great. That is the mentality now -- you have a positive mentality when you have a good result, but you also have to have the ability to get through the games like we did in the last few games."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paul Pogba Manchester United
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp