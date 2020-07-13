STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

New Zealand cricketers start squad training at High Performance Centre in Lincoln

The male players who trained on Monday were Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell

Published: 13th July 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand Cricket team. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's top cricketers returned to squad training on Monday at the country's High Performance Centre in Lincoln after a prolonged break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Monday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that six national camps will be conducted till September.

Cricket activities in New Zealand came to a halt in late March owing to the deadly pandemic.

"New Zealand's top male and female cricketers will return to squad training at the NZC High Performance centre in Lincoln this week, in the first of six national camps scheduled for the coming winter months," read the release from NZC.

"The South Island and Wellington based BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS will train at the Canterbury hub this week, while a larger second camp for players further North will commence at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from July 19," it added.

The male players who trained on Monday were Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell.

Skipper Kane Williamson will be part of the batch that will start training next week in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand's women's team's official Twitter handle posted pictures of the players training in Lincoln.

The men's team players trained in the second half of the day.

"It's nice to be back. The banter (with teammates) is always good fun," said vice-captain and all-rounder Amy Satterthwaite after the women's team's training session.

New Zealand has been among the least affected by the pandemic, managing to keep the case count to a little over 1500, including more than 1400 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 22 at this point and it has lifted most of the restrictions which were put in place when the pandemic first broke out.

International cricket has taken small steps towards a resumption with England and the West Indies engaged in a Test series right now.

Australian cricketers have also begun training.

New Zealand's first camp in Lincoln will get over on July 16.

It will be followed by training camps in August (10 to 13) and September (dates not yet decided).

New Zealand Training Camps Schedule: Lincoln: Camp 1: July 13-16 Camp 2: August 10-13 Camp 3: Early September (Exact date TBC) Mount Maunganui: Camp 1: July 19-24 Camp 2: August 16-21 Camp 3: September 6-11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Zealand New Zealand cricket team Training
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp