STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Tottenham player Serge Aurier's brother shot dead in Toulouse

Spurs put up a statement on their social media handle, confirming the news of Christopher passing away but they didn't say how it happened.

Published: 13th July 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Serge Aurier

Tottenham's Serge Aurier (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Christopher Aurier, brother of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge, was reportedly shot dead outside a nightclub in French city of Toulouse on Monday.

According to a report in the BBC Sport, Christopher was shot in the stomach and was found on the outskirts of the city by the emergency services. Local media reports also suggested that killer is yet to apprehended.

Spurs put up a statement on their social media handle, confirming the news of Christopher passing away but they didn't say how it happened.

"The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier's brother passed away in the early hours of this morning," Spurs said in a statement on their Twitter handle.

"We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected. Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."

Like Serge, Christopher was also a footballer but couldn't reach the level of his brother. Last season, Christopher was seen in action for Rodeo Toulouse, a team in France's fifth division.

As for Serge, he played for Lens and Toulouse, before Paris Saint Germain spanned up the talented full-back on loan in 2014-15 season and the move was made permanent the next term.

During his two-year stint with the club, first-team chances were hard come by for Serge and he joined Spurs in 2017 and has been at the club since. He is also the captain of his national side Ivory Coast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Serge Aurier Tottenham Hotspur Christopher Aurier
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp