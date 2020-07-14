STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gary Neville slams UEFA after CAS overturns Manchester City's European ban

Neville blasted UEFA after the ruling and said they can't get disciplinary hearing right and also urged the authorities to change things with respect to FFP.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has slammed European football governing body UEFA after Court for Arbitration in Sport (CAS) overturned Manchester City's two-year ban from continental tournaments.

UEFA had banned City in February for breaching their Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 to 2016 and they couldn't have taken part in Champions League or the Europa league for two years if CAS hadn't ruled in their favour on Monday.

Neville blasted UEFA after the ruling and said they can't get disciplinary hearing right and also urged the authorities to change things with respect to FFP.

"UEFA can't get a simple disciplinary hearing right - we've known that for years and years - and they're certainly not going to be able to get something right that's complex," Neville told Sky Sports.

"It's no surprise that in a serious court that Man City have won this case because UEFA are an organisation that simply cannot organise their own disciplinary measures.

"The idea that they could take on a Manchester City legal machine that were going to throw everything at this and rightly so, not just because they've got the money but because they're defending their reputation, they were always going to come unstuck.

"I know that's not what was being debated in the courtroom and legalities of it, but I don't believe in FFP. I think FFP needed this slap around the face," he added.

Earlier, LaLiga President Javier Tebas had criticised CAS after City were let-off with just a fine and that too was brought down to 10 million euros from the initial 30 million euros fine slapped on them by UEFA.

"We have to reassess whether CAS is the appropriate body to which to appeal institutional decisions in football," Tebas told reporters as per independent.co.uk. "Switzerland is a country with a great history of arbitration, CAS is not up to standard."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAS UEFA Manchester City Gary Neville
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp